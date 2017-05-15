May 15, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Future Life approves dividend
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has recommended a dividend of 80 paise (40 percent) per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2017, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.80/- (40%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2017, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE