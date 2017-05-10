Future Ent DVR: Outcome of the meeting

The Committee of Directors of the Company has at their meeting held on March 27, 2017, considered, approved & allotted of 240, 9.17% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of Rs. 10 lakh each (NCD Series XVII - B) and 260, 9.28% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of Rs. 10 lakh each, (NCD Series XVII - C) aggregating to Rs. 50 croreSource : BSE