May 09, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Future Ent DVR: Outcome of the meeting
The Committee of Directors of the Company has at their meeting held on March 27, 2017.
The Committee of Directors of the Company has at their meeting held on March 27, 2017, considered, approved & allotted of 240, 9.17% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of Rs. 10 lakh each (NCD Series XVII - B) and 260, 9.28% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of Rs. 10 lakh each, (NCD Series XVII - C) aggregating to Rs. 50 croreSource : BSE