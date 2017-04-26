Funny Software's board meeting on May 02, 2017

This is to inform you that the Next Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 2nd May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: Migration of the Company from SME Plateform of BSE Limited to Main Board of BSE Limited in terms of Chapter XB of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009; To conduct the postal ballot including e-voting to obtain the shareholders approval for migration from SME Plateform of BSE Limited to Main Board of BSE Limited; To appoint the Scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot in true and fair manner. To approve the notice of postal ballot and calendar of events for e-voting through postal ballot.Source : BSE