Frontline Securities' board meeting on January 15, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBl (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company shall be held on Monday, 15th January, 2018 at 4:30 P.M at its Corporate Office B-22 Sector 4, Noida-201301 inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Statements of the company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2017 and any other matter with the permission of chair.Intimation is hereby given that the pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulation'2015, Trading window will remain closed from 5th January 2018 to 17th January, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE