Jun 27, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Frontline Securities: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e.24th June, 2017, has discussed the various business, the same has attached here under
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e.24th June, 2017, has discussed the various business, the same has attached here underSource : BSE