May 18, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frontline Securities: Outcome of board meeting

The Board at its meeting held on 17th May, 2017 resolved to appoint M/s Walecha Inder & Associates (FRN: 014205N), Chartered Accountant firm as a statutory auditor to fill such casual vacancy caused till the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

this is to inform that M/s J. Jain & Company, a Chartered Accountant Firm (FRN: 004208N) existing statutory auditor of the Company has given its resignation dated 8th May, 2017 due its pre-occupation. Thus on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board at its meeting held on 17th May, 2017 resolved to appoint M/s Walecha Inder & Associates (FRN: 014205N), Chartered Accountant firm as a statutory auditor to fill such casual vacancy caused till the conclusion of ensuing Annual General MeetingSource : BSE

