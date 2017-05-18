App
May 18, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frontline Securities to consider final dividend

Frontline Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results.

Frontline Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Reports of Statutory Auditor for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and matters connected therewith.

2. To recommend the final Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2016-17.

3. To reconstitute the Board - To appoint Ms. Richa Arora as an Additional Director & Whole Time Director of the Company

Intimation is hereby given that the pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) regulation 2015 Trading window will remain closed from May 18, 2017 till the 48 hours from the conclusion of the Scheduled Board Meeting i.e. May 31, 2017.Source : BSE

