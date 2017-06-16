App
Jun 16, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frontline Securities' board meeting on June 24, 2017

We would like to inform you that a meeting of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2017.

Frontline Securities' board meeting on June 24, 2017
We would like to inform you that a meeting of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 24.06.2017 to consider amongst others:
1.To recommend the Amendment of Article of Association by inserting a new clause for charging/fixing fees for extraction of copies of Statutory Registers/returns/records of the company which may be requested by the shareholders.

2.TO adopt the New Sets of Article of Association of the Company.

3.To recast or rearrange the provisions of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to bring contents of Memorandum of Association in line with the draft suggested in Table A of Schedule I of the Companies Act, 2013.

We further wish to inform you that the Trading Window in respect of dealing in shares of the Company would remain closed 16.06.2017 to 26.06.2017 ( both days inclusive) for the Directors , promoters , Designated person and the connected persons as per the company's Insider trading code adopted under SEBI ( prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations , 2015.


Source : BSE

