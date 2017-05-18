App
May 18, 2017 01:58 PM IST

Frontline Securities' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 4:00 P.M at its Corporate Office B-22 Sector 4 Noida-201301 to consider business enclosed herewith and also intimation is hereby given that the pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) regulation 2015 Trading window will remain closed from Thursday, 18th May, 2017 till the 48 hours from the conclusion of the Scheduled Board Meeting i.e. 31st May 2017Source : BSE

