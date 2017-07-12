Frontline Securities' AGM on August 9, 2017

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 12, 2017 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are enclosing a copy of Notice for Convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday 9th August, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Disclosure and Obligation Requirements) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing a copy of Notice for Convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday 9th August, 2017 at 09:45 A.M at PHD House –Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, 4/2 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110016 to transact the Ordinary and Special Businesses as set out in the Notice.

Further, Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Disclosure and Obligation Requirements) Regulation 2015, The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday 3rd August, 2017 to Wednesday 9th August 2017 for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend, if any approved by the Shareholders.

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies ( Management and Administration ) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation ,2015 , the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their Vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ( 'E-voting' ) The Remote E-voting Period begins at 9:00AM on 6th August, 2017 and ends at 5:00 PM on 8th August, 2017. The instructions for E-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

