Sep 08, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Frontier Springs' AGM on September 28, 2017
Frontier Springs Ltd has informed the exchange that the Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28,2017 at 12.30 p.m at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the businesses as set out in the notice calling 37th Annual General Meeting.
Frontier Springs Ltd has informed the exchange that the Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28,2017 at 12.30 p.m at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the businesses as set out in the notice calling 37th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE