Sep 08, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frontier Springs' AGM on September 28, 2017

Frontier Springs Ltd has informed the exchange that the Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28,2017 at 12.30 p.m at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the businesses as set out in the notice calling 37th Annual General Meeting.

