Frontier Informatics - Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company; further approved the calendar of events for Annual General Meeting.2. Appointed VCSR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for announcement of e-voting results and polling results at ensuing Annual General Meeting and for Conducting Postal Ballot Process.3. The Board of Directors accepted the Resignation of Sri V.K.Premchand, as Managing director of the company and that of Smt K.Rajeshwari as CFO of the company.4. The Company approved Resolution to allot 60,00,000/- Equity shares of Rs 1/- each amounting to Rs 60,00,000/- on preferential basis to Sri Mullapudi Achuta Rama Rao, which will be subject to approval by share holders of the company and necessary further legal procedure and approvals as may be required.Source : BSE