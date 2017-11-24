App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frontier Informatics' board meeting on December 04, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the board meeting of the Company held on December 04, 2017. To approve the notice calling for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Company and discuss and consider fund rising options for the company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

1) To approve the notice calling for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Company.

2) To discuss and consider fund rising options for the company.

3) Other issues as may be discussed at the Meeting.

Frontier Info is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector.

The company management includes Vunnava Purnachandra Rao - Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director), V K Premchand - Managing Director, Singh B Yalamanchili - Ind. Non-Executive Director, T Raj Kumar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, R Anantha Chary - Ind. Non-Executive Director, P Sudheer Anand Verma - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Dharamkar Mamatha Nandan - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Potail Yadav Varun - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, S P Vivekanada - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, M Rajan Babu - Independent Director, Archana Singh - Independent Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.