Aug 28, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Frontier Info: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board meeting held on 26.08.2017 - The Board decided to extend the date for holding the Annual General Meeting to be held on or before September 30, 2017 upto December 31, 2017 or such other date as the ROC may approve.
