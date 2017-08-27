Aug 24, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Frontier Info's board meeting on August 26, 2017
Board Meeting to be held on August 26, 2017 to extend the date for holding the Annual General Meeting to be held on or before Sept 30, 2017 upto December 31, 2017 or such other date as the ROC may approve.
Board Meeting to be held on August 26, 2017 to extend the date for holding the Annual General Meeting to be held on or before Sept 30, 2017 upto December 31, 2017 or such other date as the ROC may approve.Source : BSE