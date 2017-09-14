App
Sep 14, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Freshtrop Fruit's AGM September 28, 2017
Freshtrop Fruits Limited has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22nd September 2017 to Thursday, 28th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28th September 2017.Source : BSE
