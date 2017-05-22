Fredun Pharmaceuticals' board meeting will be held on May 30, 2017.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider the following matter:1. Approval of audited Financial Result, Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Accounts with relevant statements & notes and the Independent Auditor's report.2. Consideration of the matter of Dividend to Equity Shareholders.3. Approval of payments of Dividend to Preference Shareholders.4. Finalising the Book Closure date for the Dividend payment and allied activities.5. Approval and adoption of the Report by the Board of Directors, Management Statement, etc.Source : BSE