Fraser and Company - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017, inter-alia, Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
Kindly take the above on records.Source : BSE
