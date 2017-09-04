Sep 04, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Foundry Fuel's AGM on September 26, 2017
The 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at "SURYA SEN MANCHA', 432, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata-700068. The necessary business matters proposed to be transacted at the meeting is stated in the Notice enclosed herewith.
