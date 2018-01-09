Foseco India to consider final dividend

Foseco India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 01, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and also to consider, if thought fit, to recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 09, 2018 and shall continue to remain closed upto February 03, 2018 (both days inclusive) for all the specified person defined in the Code formulated by the Company, inter-alia, for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results as above in terms of the provision of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE