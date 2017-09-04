Sep 04, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fortune International: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. September 04, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the Notice of AGM.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. September 04, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the following:
1. Approval of Notice of AGM
2. Fixing of Book Closure and Cut- off date
2. Approval of Director's Report
3. Appointment of Scrutinizer
4. Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Source : BSE
1. Approval of Notice of AGM
2. Fixing of Book Closure and Cut- off date
2. Approval of Director's Report
3. Appointment of Scrutinizer
4. Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Source : BSE