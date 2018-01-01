App
Jan 01, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortune Financial Services - Outcome of board meeting

1. Taken on record the Orders received from the High Court Judicature at Bombay and from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of Scheme of amalgamation of The Investment Trust of India Limited (earlier known as ITI Wealth management Private Limited) with the Company;
2. Approval of issue of 2,25,000 1% Redeemable Preference shares of Rs. 100 each fully paid to the equity and preference shareholders of The Investment Trust of India Limited (transferor Company) as per the Scheme;
3. Considered to make an application to the Superintendent of Stamps for adjudication of stamp duty payable on giving effect to the amalgamation orders;
4. Considered to make an application in the prescribed form to the Registrar of Companies, for availability of name - The Investment Trust of India Limited as per Scheme;
Source : BSE
