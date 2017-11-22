Fortune Financial Services' board meeting on November 25, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 8th December, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited (Consolidated and Stand-alone) financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and other items of business as per agendaSource : BSE