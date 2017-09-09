App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 09, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortune Financial Services: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited was held on Friday, 8th September, 2017 at 10.00 a m at Matunga Gujarati Club Limited, M. V. Savani Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Near Arora Cinema, Matunga, Mumbai 400 019.

Fortune Financial Services: Outcome of AGM
Subject : Summary of proceedings of Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting

We wish to inform you that Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited was held on Friday, 8th September, 2017 at 10.00 a m at Matunga Gujarati Club Limited, M. V. Savani Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Near Arora Cinema, Matunga, Mumbai 400 019.

At the said AGM 55 number of members were present in person /through authorized representations/proxy and transacted the business mentioned in the notice calling 26th AGM.

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are attaching herewith the Summary of proceedings of Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.