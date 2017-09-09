Fortune Financial Services: Outcome of AGM

Subject : Summary of proceedings of Twenty Sixth Annual General MeetingWe wish to inform you that Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited was held on Friday, 8th September, 2017 at 10.00 a m at Matunga Gujarati Club Limited, M. V. Savani Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Near Arora Cinema, Matunga, Mumbai 400 019.At the said AGM 55 number of members were present in person /through authorized representations/proxy and transacted the business mentioned in the notice calling 26th AGM.In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are attaching herewith the Summary of proceedings of Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE