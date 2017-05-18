App
May 18, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortune Financial Services' board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 17th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11.00 a m to consider and approve inter alia, raising of funds up to Rs. 400 crores by way of issue of securities and any other matter that the Board may decide during the course of meeting.Source : BSE

