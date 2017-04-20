Fortune Financial Services' board meeting on April 25, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 25th April, 2017 inter-alia to consider i) The approval for acquisition of equity shares of IRC Credit Management Services Private Limited and INTL Risk Consultants Insurance Brokers Private Limited by the company, ii) Merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services(India) Limited and iii) Any other business.Source : BSE