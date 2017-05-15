ITI Gilts becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Fortune Financial Services

This is to inform you that on 12th May, 2017 the Company has acquired 49,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid of ITI Gilts Private Limited (earlier known as Crest Debt Capital Markets Private Limited) . The Company was already holding 51% of the paid up capital of ITI Gilts Private Limited and now on acquisition of these 49,00,000 equity shares, ITI Gilts Private Limited has become a wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the details of the subscription of equity shares of ITI Gilts Private Limited on 12th May, 2017.Source : BSE