Fortune Financial enters in to share purchase agreement with IRC Credit

The Company has entered in to share purchase agreement with the shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services Private Limited for acquisition of 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid aggregating to Rs. 1.00 lakh. Consequent to entering in to the above agreement, the Company has acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid aggregating to Rs. 1.00 lakh of IRC Credit Management Services Private Limited on 28th April, 2017. In view of acquisition of these equity shares, IRC Credit Management Services Private Limited has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective from 28th April, 2017.Source : BSE