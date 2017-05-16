Fortis Malar Hospitals' board meeting on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 23, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 25, 2017.Source : BSE