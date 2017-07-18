Fortis Malar's board meeting on July 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Statements for the period and quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Further, the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from July 18, 2017 to July 27, 2017.This is for your information and record please.Source : BSE