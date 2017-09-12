Sep 12, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Force Motors enters into non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems
The Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (R-RPS) to form an Indian Joint Venture Company for producing Engines (for power generation and rail application), and complete power Generation Systems, including associated spare parts for Indian and global markets.
Source : BSE
