Forbes Gokak to consider dividend

Forbes & Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve - (a) the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter /financial year ended March 31, 2017 with the Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company and (b) Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017, if any.Source : BSE