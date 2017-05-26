Forbes Gokak recommends dividend

Forbes & Company Ltd has informed BSE that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alai, recommended Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, which if approved by the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within the prescribed statutory timelines.Source : BSE