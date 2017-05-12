May 12, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Foods and Inns recommends dividend
Foods & Inns Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, has recommended a Dividend of 30 percent (Rs 3 only) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
