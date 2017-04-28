Foods and Inns' board meeting on May 06, 2017

we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Saturday, May 06, 2017 to consider the following matters: a. to take on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend payment of dividend, if any. b. the appointment of Mr. Deepak Mohla as independent director to fill in the casual vacancy caused due to the death of Mr. Dadi Engineer who was independent director.Source : BSE