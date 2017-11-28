Foods and Inns' board meeting on December 11,2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday 11th December, 2017 to consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
