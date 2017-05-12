May 12, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fluidomat's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Intimation u/r 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the 216th Board Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.
