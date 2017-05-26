May 26, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fluidomat approves dividend
Board of directors of the Company has recommended a dividend at Rs.1.75/- (17.50 percent) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, on the total 49,27,000 equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Board of directors of the Company has recommended a dividend @ Rs.1.75/- (17.50%) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, on the total 49,27,000 equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE