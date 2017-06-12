Florence Investech: Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI")(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("LODR Regulations"),this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Florence Investech Limited at its meeting held today, approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech Limited ('Florence'), BMF Investments Limited ('BMF'), J.K. Fenner (India) Limited ('FIL') and Bengal & Assam Company Limited ('the Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 of the Companies Act, 2013 for (a) amalgamation of Florence and BMF ('Transferor Companies') with the Transferee Company with effect from 1st April, 2017 ('Appointed Date') and (b) exchange of shares of FIL for shares of the Transferee Company at the option of shareholders of FIL.Source : BSE