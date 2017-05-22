App
May 22, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Florence Investech: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of Directors, the Board has, at its Meeting held on Monday i.e. 22nd May, 2017, recommended the appointment of M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 302049E) as the new Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Florence Investech: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of Directors, the Board has, at its Meeting held on Monday i.e. 22nd May, 2017, recommended the appointment of M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 302049E) as the new Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants, the existing Statutory Auditors, for a term of five years commencing from the Conclusion of 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of 28th AGM, for approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM, in compliance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 providing for mandatory rotation of Statutory Auditors on completion of the maximum term permitted under the said Section.

