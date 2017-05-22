Florence Investech recommends dividend

Florence Investech Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 30 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (300%) subject to declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The said dividend if declared by the members at the AGM will be credited/dispatched within three weeks of the said meeting.Source : BSE