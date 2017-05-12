May 12, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Florence Invest's board meeting to be held on May 22, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, at New Delhi, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE