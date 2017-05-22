May 22, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Florence Investech approves dividend
The Board has also recommended dividend of Rs. 30 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (300%) subject to declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The said dividend if declared by the members at the AGM will be credited/dispatched within three weeks of the said meeting.Source : BSE