Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 27,2017

Flora Corporati is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.66 crore.

The company management includes Rajasekhara Reddy Yarram - Director, Vemula Tejaswini - Director, Suresh Babu Gannamani - Additional Director, Raju Giriboina - Additional Director. Source : BSE