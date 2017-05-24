Flora Corporation's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30thday of May, 2017 at 305 A & B, Pancom Business Centre, Ameerpet, Hyderabad-500073 at 2.00 P.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the following business: 1.The Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017. 2.The Audited final Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17. 3.The Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 4.Resignation of Mr. Panguluri Murali Krishna from the Board. 5.Resignation of Mr. Korapati Devendra from the Board 6.Resignation of Mr. Panguluri Murali Krishna from the post of Chief Executive officer (CEO). 7.Resignation of Mr. Korapati Devendra from the post of Chief Financial officer (CFO). 8.Appointment of Mr. Suresh Babu Gannamani as Additional Director of the Company. 9.Any other matter as per agenda of meeting.Source : BSE