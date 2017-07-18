Flexituff International's board meeting postponed to July 24, 2017

Earlier intimated Board Meeting of Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 has been postponed to Monday, 24th July, 2017 at 2:30 P.M.It is also clarified that Flexituff International Limited deals in two major products i.e. FIBC & Technical Textile/ Geo Textile.Board will consider to separate these two product businesses in 2 separate Companies to unlock the value & raise growth capital.Source : BSE