Jul 18, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Flexituff International's board meeting postponed to July 24, 2017
Earlier intimated Board Meeting of Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 has been postponed to Monday, 24th July, 2017 at 2:30 P.M.
It is also clarified that Flexituff International Limited deals in two major products i.e. FIBC & Technical Textile/ Geo Textile.
Board will consider to separate these two product businesses in 2 separate Companies to unlock the value & raise growth capital.Source : BSE
