Aug 22, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Flexituff Intl: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 12:30 P.M..
In this regard, please find enclosed Summary of Proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE
