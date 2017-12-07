App
Dec 07, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flexituff International's board meeting on December 9, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at a shorter notice on Saturday, 9th December, 2017 at 9:30 A.M. at registered office of the Company situated at C-41-50, SEZ, Sector-3, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
