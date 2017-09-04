Five X Tradecom's board meeting on September 11, 2017

This is to inform you that 03/2017-2018 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 11th September 2017, at E-109, Crystal Plaza, Opp. Infinity Mall, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400053 at 11.30 A.M to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE