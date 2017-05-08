App
May 08, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firstobject Technologies' board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Dear Sir, Sub: Firstobject Technologies Limited - Board Meeting Notice Ref: Scrip Code: 532379. The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on 30th May, 2017 interalia to consider the following:- 1.To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To take any other matter which the board may deem it fit for discussion. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code. Please take the above into your consideration. For Firstobject Technologies Limited J.R.UrrinkalaSource : BSE

